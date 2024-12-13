Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Is Heading Our Way Soon

Sonic is doing incredibly well lately. With the movies and games, there’s plenty of content available for Sonic fans. But we can add one more piece of content into the mix soon. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds was unveiled last night during The Game Awards. Now, it was one of those blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments, but those of you who managed to catch it know we’re still waiting on a release date.

Sonic Racing has a few games from developers Sumo Digital in the marketplace. Personally, I was a bit more fond of the earlier releases. That was due to multiple Sega IPs being featured in the kart racer. So rather than strictly sticking with Sonic characters, we got a collage of several iconic characters and environment locations based on some of the biggest Sega hits. But then the previous release dialed things back and made it strictly Sonic IP-focused.

Furthermore, the kart racer transformed players’ vehicles to accompany the map. So you could drive for a portion of the map only to find your kart transformed into a plane as you took to the skies. Unfortunately, we don’t know what to expect from Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds yet. The trailer released during The Game Awards was incredibly brief. We only saw a snippet of footage that was less than thirty seconds long.

But with what looks to be a portal and the fact that the title has CrossWorlds in it, perhaps we’re going to see a return with multiple Sega IPs featured. Regardless, we’ll have to wait and see when Sega can showcase this game a little more. In the meantime, you can view the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds trailer in the video we embedded below.