Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets PC Release Date

Many fans have been waiting for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to come to systems outside of the PS5, and now, they’re finally going to get their opportunity. For at The Game Awards, Square Enix dropped a trailer for the PC port of the acclaimed RPG. Thankfully, you won’t have to wait too long, as the title drops on PC through services like Steam on January 23rd. So, if you’ve been waiting to continue your battles with Shinra and Sephiroth, you only have about a month to wait for the content. Are you sure you can wait that long to get this port?

Regardless, that’s when it’s coming out, and it’s fair to say that there are a lot of hopes on this PC port. After all, while both fans and critics acclaim the game and is even up for “Game of The Year” at The Game Awards, the game didn’t exactly meet the sales expectations of Square Enix. Yes, we know that’s a running joke at this point, but there is a real problem with that. You may recall that because of the “below expectations” performances of this game and another in the series, Square Enix had to do some major reshuffling and restructuring, which led to several layoffs within the company. Thus, the publisher definitely wants things to go more smoothly this time around.

It should be noted that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth won’t have any DLC, as the team is working hard on the third and final part of the remake saga. So, if you haven’t played part 2 yet, the PC version might be the one for you!