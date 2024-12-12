Xbox Highlights New Free Play Days With 6 Games To Try Out

Don’t go into this weekend without anything new to play. We are quickly winding down the year, and I’m sure most of the new releases on your radar are games coming out in 2025. That said, if you’re gaming on the Xbox platform, you can try some free games this weekend. Thanks to Free Play Days, six new games are being featured here to allow players to try them out this weekend before deciding whether they wish to keep them in their digital libraries.

If you’re unfamiliar with Free Play Days, it’s a weekly offering from Xbox. At the end of each week, we typically have a few free games we can jump into. They are free for a few days to give you a chance to try them out and even provide a discount to continue the fun as we move into the upcoming week. However, you will need to be at least an Xbox Game Pass Core member to use this weekly event.

Taking to the Xbox Wire, the folks at Xbox highlighted the six games featured this time. Hopefully, there is something on here that you’ve already been eyeing or something that might pique your interest, but you haven’t been convinced to purchase a copy quite yet.

Xbox Free Play Days

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports Madden NFL 25

WWE 2K24

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

All games are available now to try out and will remain unlocked until December 15, 2024, at 11:59 PM Pacific. Furthermore, as mentioned, each will feature a discount, so if you are enjoying the game, you can purchase a copy for a little cheaper right now while the Free Play Days event is going on.