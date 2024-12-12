Pokemon TCG Pocket Dropping Expansion Next Week

If you’re a fan of the Pokemon TCG Pocket game, you aren’t alone, the game has been going viral in all sorts of ways since its launch, and The Pokemon Company knows that the smartest thing for it to do is to keep uploading cards and giving players more stuff to do within the game itself. Thankfully, that will be happening very soon, as the second official expansion for the game is coming next week! In fact, it’ll drop on the 17th! The best part about this is that the game will finally bring Johto Pokemon into the mix, which means your decks are about to get a whole lot more expansive.

The next expansion is called Mythical Island, and here’s a description of it, as gotten by VGC:

“Experience wonder and whimsy with a new expansion’s worth of cards coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. Classic Mythical Pokémon Mew and Celebi are powerful Pokémon ex ready to add extra magic to your collection. The Mythical Island expansion features over 80 cards, including five new exciting Pokémon ex cards, five new Trainer cards, and gorgeous immersive cards ready to bring you into the wondrous world of Pokémon.”

So, that right there is plenty to look forward to, and that’s just one element of the Pokemon TCG Pocket game that will be getting improved or added upon in the near future. We know that trading will be something that will be touched upon in the future, as it will start in January. To be clear, it won’t be full-on trading with other players, as it’ll only be with select cards, but the start of it is something that’s welcome and that players will enjoy.

We also know from a recent achievement discovery that the game is set to have over 5000 cards within it in the future. That’s a lot of cards! We’re not even at 500 within the game right now, and so to give players ten times that is something you likely didn’t expect them to outright admit from the beginning.

However, considering that The Pokemon Company knows that the mobile title is giving them millions of dollars just about every day, especially from people in Japan, the company knows that if it keeps pumping in content, it’ll be able to rake in the dough. Let’s not forget that it’s got plenty of long-running mobile games that make money, so they know how to get the job done.