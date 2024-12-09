Pokemon TCG Pocket Will Apparently Have 5000 Cards Within Its Dex Eventually

While the end of the year may be almost here, it’s fascinating how many success stories have come in just the last few months alone. There’s a certain FPS title that apparently broke records, a Marvel title that got 10 million players in a day, and then, there’s Pokemon TCG Pocket. The portable version of the trading card game has been doing incredibly since it dropped in late October. We’re talking about getting well over $100 million in profits in no time flat and being downloaded tens of millions of times in just as little time. The only question that players have had is, “How big will this get?”

The good news is that eagle-eyed players, such as those at The Gamer, have noted that one of the achievements in Pokemon TCG Pocket reveals how big it could get. How so? If you look at some of the text within the achievements, you’ll know that they’re tied to the amount of cards you collect within the game. For example, the first “stage” unlocks after you collect 500 cards within the game’s Dex. Right now, there actually aren’t 500 cards within the title, so that’s already a sign of things to come. However, once you get to the fourth stage within the game, you’ll find that the way to unlock that is by getting 5000 cards! To be clear, we’re talking about 5000 individual cards, as in unique ones. No duplicates are allowed here.

That alone should highlight just how far The Pokemon Company aims to take this. They know that gamers want more within the title and that they’re willing to spend lots of money on it. As such, the company will keep cranking out updates and adding new cards to the Dex so that players can have more to use as they build up their decks and then have more epic battles over time.

Now, how long will it take to get 5000 cards within the game? It’s honestly hard to say. We know that it won’t be immediate for obvious reasons. Then again, a certain other title you can play on the “Go” didn’t get the entire Pokedex uploaded to it at launch. Even now, there are plenty of Pokemon missing within it. Thus, you can expect the card Dex to be improved over time and in waves.

The game already has promised that trading will arrive in January, and there have already been unique events that have aimed to help players get certain cards. More of that is sure to follow as 2025 comes around.