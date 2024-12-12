Cozy Grove Will Be Free For Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers This Week

Nintendo Switch Online has quite a few positive features to make subscribing worthwhile. One such feature is the ability to play a variety of free games from Nintendo’s back catalog. This is across multiple systems like the NES, SNES, Gameboy, Gameboy Color, Gameboy Advanced, N64 and SEGA Genesis. There are also some online multiplayer games that are available like Tetris 99 and F-Zero 99 Occasionally though, Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers also get access to free game trials and this time they’re getting Cozy Grove.

As announced on Nintendo’s website, Cozy Grove will be available for NSO users to try from December 11th to December 17th. Cozy Grove is the perfect game to keep the cold winter at bay. Players take on the role of a Spirit Scout that explores an island forest, uncovering secrets, meeting local ghosts, crafting new items and bringing back color to a monotone landscape.

If subscribers decide to purchase the game they can take advantage of a 50% off sale and all of their progress from the trial will be carried over. In addition, if players do decide to try out the game they will also score 100 Platinum Points.

Cozy Grove is discounted for everyone. It usually sells for $15 but is available for $7.50. If you’d like to find out more about Cozy Grove you can watch the trial video linked below. Nintendo Switch Online players also just got access to three new Donkey Kong Land Gameboy games and can play the elusive Gameboy Color variant of Donkey Kong Land 3 that was only available in Japan. If you’d like to find out more about these games click here.