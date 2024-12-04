Nintendo Adds Donkey Kong Land 3 to Nintendo Switch Online

It’s happening folks. Donkey Kong Land 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch Online. That completes the set. These Gameboy games are hidden gems in the modern era, perfect for quick pickup and play action. The Gameboy games were ports of the SNES games but featured new content and unique challenges. Nintendo of America announced today that Donkey Kong Land 3 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

As announced by Nintendo on their news page. The Donkey Kong Land trio are now available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. This update comes just a few days after Donkey Kong Land II was added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Like the other games, Donkey Kong Land 3 brought with it some new content that wasn’t available in the SNES version. It also introduced some improvements to the previous two Gameboy games, building on the advancements made in the first two games. The music is also improved and updated and sounds great when played on the Gameboy. Like the other two titles, there are several hidden rooms and the addition of some great mini-games.

Now that all three of the Donkey Kong Land games are available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, you can finally go through them again or for the first time in order. Of course, the advancements in the third game might make the first game feel clunky and rob players of the enjoyment that’s to be found there.

