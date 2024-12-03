Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Is Coming To The Switch

Nintendo has announced that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be coming to the Switch next year. It looks like Nintendo is on a bit of Donkey Kong kick at the moment and no one’s complaining.

Nintendo of America announced on Twitter that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD would be coming to the Switch. Set to release on January 16th, 2025. This is just the newest announcement in a series of Donkey Kong-related rereleases from Nintendo.

Donkey Kong Country Returns was originally released for the Nintendo Wii. However, a version was also ported to the Nintendo 3DS. The 3DS version sported some extra levels.

The Switch version will feature 80 levels. Players can take on the levels with a friend using couch co-op. There are multiple ways to traverse a level, from charging through on Rambi the Rhino or minecarts and even a rocket barrel. This means that this new iteration should suit multiple play styles.

Last week we got Donkey Kong Land 2 for the Gameboy on Nintendo Switch Online. The week before we received Donkey Kong Land 1 for the Gameboy. Hopefully, Nintendo will round out the offerings with the third game Donkey Kong Land III. That would be a nice treat for us before the week is out.

If you have a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription and you’ve never played a Donkey Kong game. Then you should give one a go, the games are free for the taking. If you’d like to find out more about Donkey Kong Land then click here.