Steam Deck OLED added to Valve's Certified Refurbished Program

Get yourself a refurbished OLED model directly from Valve.

It’s a very happy day when deals are to be had, sometimes in a way that consumers might not even expect. Valve has announced that they are adding the OLED units to their Certified Refurbished program as of December 10, 2024. This is great news for multiple reasons, it means that cheaper variants of the newer OLED model can now be purchased. It also means that more devices are being kept in circulation instead of being needlessly disposed of. 

As shared to Reddit, OnDeck posted on Twitter that the OLED units had been added to the Valve Certified Refurbished program. These units are going to be available to users in the US, Canada, UK and EU. So for the time being Asia and Australia are limited to purchasing  new devices through official channels. 

Despite what some might have you  believe the Steam Deck OLED was a fairly significant upgrade over the original LCD variant. Not only was the screen better but the battery life was improved, the download and transfer speeds were better, the ram was faster, the cooling was better, and lastly the charging was improved. 

Certified refurbished devices are lovingly restored, vigorously tested and come with the same warranty that a new Steam Deck would. It’s well worth checking out, because every of money saved is money you could spend on gaming. If you’d like to find out more about the Certified steam Deck click here. If you’re holding back on purchasing a Steam Deck because you think a successor might be in the works, then check out this piece about how Valve isn’t ready to release a Steam Deck 2

