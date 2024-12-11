Astro Bot Drops Winter Update Tomorrow

With many games out there, new content is either given away freely by developers and publishers, or it’s put behind a paywall for you to buy to ‘get your money’s worth.’ Obviously, gamers prefer the first option, as it means they have new content to look forward to without having to keep cracking open their wallets. Astro Bot has been a godsend to many gamers because the crew at Team Asobi has been consistently and constantly dropping new updates full of content to enjoy. You might recall that the game has gotten plenty of new levels for fans to speedrun through. Tomorrow, an entire winter update will drop, and the team is very excited about it.

So much so that on the PlayStation Blog, Team Asobi noted that they would be keeping a lot of things under wraps, not unlike a Christmas present, so that gamers would be surprised when they see all that the update has to offer. However, the team did offer this tidbit of information:

“We will not say too much, but you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew! This winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time! We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too.

That’s all from us. This year has been a very special journey for us at Team Asobi, and we thank you for joining us. Until next time, we wish you a very relaxing and restful end of the year, full of gaming of course, but above all, full of good health and happiness all around.”

Isn’t that nice to hear? It’s always good to hear that a team cares about those playing its title just as much as caring about the title itself. That’s one of the things that truly made Astro Bot special in gamers’ and critics’ minds. The game was a love letter to past games that Sony has had on its various PlayStation systems while also being a tribute to all the great platforming games of the past.

Seeing Astro do all sorts of fun things to get through levels was a whimsical blast in many respects, and that’s why people have been reveling in the free content that Team Asobi has been granting them.