Treyarch Announces A Double XP for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Two of everything this Friday!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been jam-packed with updates, features and events. Perhaps the devs are hoping to capitalize on the buying frenzy as people head into the festive season. Well, the next Double XP Event has been confirmed and a date has been announced. 

As spotted by the folks over at Game Rant. Treyarch shared a Tweet confirming the next Double XP event. These events are an attempt at engaging players and keeping the game fresh and exciting. The event has been announced for December 13th. The purpose of these events is to help experienced players level up more quickly. However, the last Double XP event saw a series of complaints from players who felt that the advertised multipliers were not in fact in place. 

Treyarch stated that they are turning on the following multipliers: 

  • Double XP
  • Double weapon XP
  • Double Battle Pass XP
  • Doble Gobble Gum earn rate

Additionally, Treyarch announced that this would be the start of their Free MP and Zombies trial. This is just the latest in a host of updates that have come to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Players have received new maps, new modes, festive-themed goodies and the return of old popular maps. 

If you’re curious about some of the recent updates, added features and new game modes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 then you can find out more here. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 issues are reportedly being worked on with each update. You can find out more here.

