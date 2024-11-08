Activision Has Shared More Info on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 1

Activision only recently shared a teaser trailer of some of the new multiplayer maps that would be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with their first season. The video was shared over Twitter and was painfully short. However, they have since released full details.

Just to get you salivating, here is the teaser trailer shared earlier this week:

Season 01 takes Black Ops to the the criminal underground on November 14. 🥷



Here's a sneak peek at a few of the new maps coming to #BlackOps6 Multiplayer this season 👇



💰 Hideout – 6v6

🚁 Extraction – 6v6

🖼️ Heirloom – 6v6 & 2v2 pic.twitter.com/V15xECoI4L — Call of Duty UK (@CallofDutyUK) November 4, 2024

Now that Activision has released more details we can take a closer look. All images are courtesy of Activision themselves and the full release notes can be found here.

Multiplayer maps

Hideout

Hideout is a brand-new map for 6v6 it’s medium-sized and will be available on launch.

Heirloom

Heirloom is a brand-new map that is for both 2v2 and 6v6. It’s small for tight and fast gameplay and will also be available on launch.

Extraction

Extraction is a medium-sized 6v6 map and the last of these maps that will be available at launch.

Hacienda

Hacienda is a remastered map from Black Ops 4, it’s medium-sized and only available mid-season.

Racket

Racket is a brand-new small-sized map catering to 2v2 and 6v6. It will also be only be available mid-season.

Nuketown Holiday

A Christmas gift to us all, a variant of a fan favourite. 6v6 on a fast-based small map that will help you get in the festive spirit.

Multiplayer modes

In addition to all of the above maps, there is also going to be a newly introduced Multiplayer Mode and a golden oldie.

Ransack – A brand new mode available at launch. In this mode, you’ll loot gold from crates scattered around the area on 6v6 maps. Once you’ve done your raiding you will need to secure your haul by bringing it back to your team’s stash. But your stash can be raided too.

– A brand new mode available at launch. In this mode, you’ll loot gold from crates scattered around the area on 6v6 maps. Once you’ve done your raiding you will need to secure your haul by bringing it back to your team’s stash. But your stash can be raided too. Prop Hunt – Releasing in-season. The wildly popular game of hide-and-seek will return. It’s the same as always. Find and destroy while your foes try to outsmart you by blending into the surrounding landscape.

That's not all, there are some limited-time modes, additional loadout content and a few other goodies.