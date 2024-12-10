Marvel Rivals Receives a Patch

Marvel Rivals was released this past weekend and was an immediate success climbing its way up to fourth position of Steam’s most played games since launch. A current 24-hour peak of 460, 883 players. Despite still being in its infancy Marvel Rivals has just received its first patch.

As reported by GamesRadar and announced over on the Marvel Rivals webpage, the developers have noticed that characters could get stuck on certain parts of the map. They’ve done their best to fix this issue but stated that further refining and tweaking might be necessary for it to behave across the board.

There have been several fixes: General, Maps & Game Modes, Heroes, PC fixes and Console fixes. Here are a few highlights from each of the above.

General

Textual errors have been fixed

Common crash issues and crashes related to changing save location have been fixed.

Issues that caused the game to freeze after a crash have been fixed.

Map & General Modes

As mentioned above, players getting stuck or clipping through certain parts of the map has been fixed.

Occasionally, Heroes would get stuck beneath terrain, this has been addressed.

Special effects and fog appearing inconsistently have been addressed.

Heroes Issues Resolved

Voice lines that weren’t being played for certain characters have been added.

Star-Lord’s MVP animation sound effects have been fixed.

Various characters Ultimates weren’t behaving as intended and this has been rectified.

Doctor Strange’s Portals unintentionally restored his ultimate energy and that has been corrected.

PC and Console fixes.

Memory leaks were causing models to appear blurry when using FSR on PC, this has been addressed.

Costumes weren’t displaying on PlayStation after restarting the game.

These are just a few of the fixes covered in this update and highlighted in the patch notes. If you’d like to see the patch notes you can do so here. Marvel Rivals contributed to one of the biggest weekends in Steam’s history, read more here.