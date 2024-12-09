Gameranx

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Competition #22

Fight for your place among the greats!

The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition just received a new set of challenges today. Competition #22 is now live. After a great rush of games last week, here’s what this week’s Competition has to offer. 

As shared on Nintendo’s news page, Nintendo Switch Online members can now take part in competition #22. As with last week, this competition will only be live for a week until the 16th of December. The next competition will be shared thereafter. 

Nintendo World Championships: NES Editions is a game that offers 150 challenges from 13 classic NES games. All of these challenges are speedrunning-based challenges that see you compete against players from around the world. But if you’d prefer to keep things local you can also compete with other players at home. 

This Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Kirby’s Adventure: Updraft
  • Excitebike: Cool It
  • Ballon Fight: Balloon Bopper
  • Super Mario Bros 2: Desert Dash
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: Perilous Plants

If you competed in last week’s challenge – Competition #21, then check out the leaderboard. You’re only compared to other players who are the same age as you. Remember to do your research and watch the runs from last week’s top runs. As a reminder here are last week’s five challenges. 

Last Week’s Five Challenges:

  • Super Mario Bros. 2: Sub-Space Exploration
  • Super Mario Bros: Step It Up
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link: No Bones About It
  • Metroid: Elevator Blitz
  • Super Mario Bros. 3: World 1 Wizard

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition can be had for $30 on the eShop. If you’ve not had your fill of retro Nintendo titles then click here to find out more about the Donkey Kong Land titles available on Nintendo Switch Online

