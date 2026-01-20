Gameranx

This YouTuber Explains Why Mount Kalaga Might Be GTA 6’s Most Ambitious Location Yet

by

Whatever Rockstar doesn’t use here may end up in GTA Online instead.

Grid has shared a theory in his latest YouTube video about GTA 6’s biggest location, Mount Kalaga.

Mount Kalaga National Park is the entire area at the top of Leonida’s map, at least if you ask the community behind the GTA 6 mapping project.

The mappers recently removed the panhandle from their latest version of the map because it may not be part of the game. But they still suspect a large part of the park, including Mount Kalaga itself, will be explorable.

Grid explains the many potential activities and mechanics hinted at in GTA 6’s promotional art and trailers. There are things that obviously carry over from Red Dead Redemption 2, and things that only exist in modern times, like kayaking.

Grid mainly believes that this area will be where Rockstar will do a lot of experimenting. In fact, he suspects that there could be survivalist faction hiding up there for Jason and Lucia to content with.

We also suspect that whatever Rockstar hints at but doesn’t make it to GTA 6, is probably waiting for us when they launch GTA Online for it.

