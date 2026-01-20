Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mod DMCA’d By CD Projekt RED For Being A Paid Mod

In this situation, both sides simply didn’t come to an agreement.

CD Projekt RED has DMCA’d a fan mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

R.E.A.L. VR is a mod that allows players to play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and more in VR.

To use the mod, you will need to subscribe to developer Luke Ross’ Patreon, at a minimum $ 10 a month. Ross is reported to have been making $ 20,000 monthly on R.E.A.L. VR in 2022.

If you’re a VR gamer, this is probably a pittance compared to how much you’ve already spent on gaming. But as CDPR’s Jan Rosner explained on Twitter, charging players for mods violates their content guidelines.

Ross first brought attention to the issue on Patreon, and he also replied to Rosner on Twitter. He disputes that his mod is not a ‘derivative work.’

Ultimately, however, he says he is open to a win-win solution. Fans may take sides on this issue, but it’s to everyone’s benefit if they reach an agreement.

CD Projekt RED said that Ross can still ask for donations if the mod is free. For now, Ross is removing R.E.A.L. VR support for their game.