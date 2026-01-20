Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Cyberpunk 2077 VR Mod DMCA’d By CD Projekt RED For Being A Paid Mod

by

In this situation, both sides simply didn’t come to an agreement.

CD Projekt RED has DMCA’d a fan mod for Cyberpunk 2077.

R.E.A.L. VR is a mod that allows players to play games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Star Wars Outlaws, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and more in VR.

To use the mod, you will need to subscribe to developer Luke Ross’ Patreon, at a minimum $ 10 a month. Ross is reported to have been making $ 20,000 monthly on R.E.A.L. VR in 2022.

If you’re a VR gamer, this is probably a pittance compared to how much you’ve already spent on gaming. But as CDPR’s Jan Rosner explained on Twitter, charging players for mods violates their content guidelines.

Ross first brought attention to the issue on Patreon, and he also replied to Rosner on Twitter. He disputes that his mod is not a ‘derivative work.’

Ultimately, however, he says he is open to a win-win solution. Fans may take sides on this issue, but it’s to everyone’s benefit if they reach an agreement.

CD Projekt RED said that Ross can still ask for donations if the mod is free. For now, Ross is removing R.E.A.L. VR support for their game.

Recent Videos

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered

20 OVERHYPED Games That Actually Delivered
10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games

10 DUMBEST Things That BROKE Video Games
10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games

10 MIND BLOWING Moments in Recent Games
Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?

Is This Already The WORST Game of 2026?
ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE

ELDER SCROLLS 6 RELEASE DELAY EXPLAINED, NEW GAME LETS YOU BE GOD & MORE
Hytale - Before You Buy

Hytale - Before You Buy
10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well

10 Recent Good Games That Didn't Sell Well
10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again

10 NEW Fan Discoveries That'll Get You Playing Again
Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?

Does UBISOFT Deserve A Comeback?
Category: Tag: , , ,