Grand Theft Auto VI Won’t Feature Certain “Crude” Beats From Past Storylines

In today’s gaming age, being “controversial” can mean a lot of different things. After all, this is a day and age when you can have a big AAA title that is not playable at launch, inundated with microtransactions, or promise one thing and do another! There are a lot of ways that developers and publishers can make things worse for themselves. However, teams like Rockstar Games are used to embracing the more “natural” kind of controversy. As in, they get a bit “edgy” with their subject matter and themes, which is what many expect in Grand Theft Auto VI.

The highly-anticipated title is coming out next year, and based on everything that Rockstar has put out in the past, there are likely to be certain storylines that “cross the line” or “tiptoe the line” regarding certain people, orientations, life choices and such. Some would say that’s “part of the crime world that Rockstar is building,” while others will say that it’s tacky and that they need to “get with the times” up to a certain point.

The irony is that, according to an insider for Bloomberg, that’s exactly what Rockstar Games is thinking, too. Veteran insider Jason Schreier, who has posted lots of accurate information about Rockstar in the past, has noted that the publisher “is asking its writers to be less crude toward transgender people and other minorities, the common targets of throwaway gags in previous versions.”

If this is true, that would indeed be quite a change in policy, as Rockstar hasn’t had such changes in the past, and that’s led to some truly unique characters, stories, and beyond. For better and for worse, of course.

There are many reasons why Rockstar might be doing this now instead of before. First, there is a movement for certain “progressive representation” of key minorities and those in the LGBTQ+ community, which Rockstar hasn’t always been nice to in the past. Another reason to look at this is that Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most anticipated games of not just 2025 but of the last few gaming years. As such, Rockstar likely doesn’t want any major controversy hanging over its head as the game comes out. Sure, some players might not have cared about the series’ many controversial elements in the past, but that doesn’t mean that Rockstar Games should “tempt fate” here.

To be clear, we don’t know how “turned down” these aspects of the games will be, but it is something to lookout for in future trailers and previews.