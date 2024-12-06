Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Dragon Quest Creator Has Special Request For Fans Of Recent Remake

by

Help the children…

For those who don’t know, Dragon Quest isn’t just another RPG series in the gaming space. For many, it’s the first major RPG franchise in gaming history. Created by Yuji Horii, it helped set the tone for many RPGs to come, including helping create the franchise that would become the backbone of its current publisher, Square Enix. Recently, the third game in the franchise got an HD-2D remake, and it was confirmed via Twitter that the game had sold over two million copies after being released last month. That’s absolutely cause for celebration. Yet, Yuji Horii popped in to note something a little different.

In his quoted tweet, he had a request for those who bought the game:

“It seems that so many people are playing it, and I couldn’t be happier. The game is much easier to play, so if you’ve already completed it, please lend the software to people who have never played Dragon Quest before, or to small children, and teach them how to play.”

Isn’t that a nice thing to request? And you can see why he wants the younger generation or non-RPG fans to try it out because he knows that this version of the game won’t be the hardest to complete and that you won’t need to do the “RPG grind” at times just to get through certain boss fights. Square Enix has been doing a thing where it’s embracing turn-based RPGs at times while also trying to embrace more free-flow fighting styles to appeal to more modern gamers. It’s a difficult balance to be sure, but it’s one that is interesting to see unfold.

Sticking with the new remake, it’s important to note that another part of the 2 million sold reveal is that just about a million of those copies were sold in Japan, and over 950K of those million from Japan were physical copies of the game! They were selling out so fast that people had to wait for restocks to happen so they could get their copies!

What this shows is that the franchise still has a big following in Japan, and gamers there go crazy for the series. That’s good news for Square Enix, as the company has two more HD-2D titles from this series coming out to complete the “trilogy” that the third game “started” oh so long ago. That means, should the quality hold, Square Enix can bank on players buying these titles upon release.

And, hopefully, small children will buy it too.

Recent Videos

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Before You Buy
10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY
10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024

The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024
FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE

FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE
Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
Category: Tag: , ,