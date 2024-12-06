PlayStation 2025 Wrap-Up Confirmed For December 10

It’s hard to believe we’re already preparing to bring in 2025. 2024 saw quite a few games released, and if you have been playing them on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, then you’ll soon get a deep dive into the time you spent in these incredible virtual worlds. I’m sure you’re well familiar with various wrap-ups. Services like Spotify, Xbox, and PlayStation will give you a breakdown of your favorite content you’ve played or listened to from that year. However, when it comes to PlayStation, we know that these individual breakdowns will be coming out next week.

The official 2024 PlayStation wrap-up has been announced. The official PlayStation website, which is still celebrating the big 30th anniversary of PlayStation, highlights when your customized PlayStation wrap-up will be coming out. It’s been noted that these wrap-ups will arrive on December 10, 2024. You’ll find yours sent directly to your email. Of course, if you didn’t opt-in for the PlayStation emails, you can still do so right here.

PlayStation will give you an overview of your greatest trophy triumphs, the top games you played, and other notable monthly gaming stats. I’m sure when December 10 rolls around, you’ll find quite a few screenshots shared across your socials of these wrap-up breakdowns.

Meanwhile, if you’re also enjoying games on the Xbox platform, they recently just did their yearly wrap-up. Similar to the PlayStation wrap-up, Xbox highlights various aspects of your time playing games through Xbox. You’ll get your most played game, a recap of who you played games with the most, and other little fun stats to officially highlight another year of gaming in the books.

So if you haven’t already checked out your Xbox wrap-up, you can do so now while we wait for Sony to fire off those wrap-up emails next week.