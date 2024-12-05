Is A Borderlands 4 Trailer Imminent?

There are plenty of big-name titles coming out in the gaming space in 2025, and that’s why the end of every year is honestly a time that many look forward to hearing more about what’s coming. After all, between certain “teases” from developers and publishers and certain awards shows having sneak peeks into the future, gamers have much to be excited about. However, one head developer is letting his loose lips fly quite a bit, as Randy Pitchford, the head of Gearbox Software, went onto Twitter to note that he’s currently working on the trailer for Borderlands 4. He’s apparently really excited about it.

No, really. Check out his tweet; he’s apparently really excited about what he’s seeing:

Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it’s badass af. Latest render is knocking me out. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet, but idgaf. I’M FREAKING OUT, yo. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) December 5, 2024

Obviously, we doubt he’s actually “freaking out” about how good the trailer is, but it’s nice to know that he’s ready to hype up the next big game from Gearbox. To that end, the question now becomes, “When will it drop?”

It should be noted that the first teaser for the game, which was all cinematics and showed the iconic mask of a certain goon being in a new villain’s hands, showed up at Gamescom. That’s an event hosted by Geoff Keighley, and in one week’s time, Keighley will be back to host The Game Awards. Given that this show is known for dropping “World Premieres” with its game trailers, Gearbox may drop the first trailer then. After all, it wouldn’t take too long to cut a good trailer.

As for what Borderlands 4 will be about, only small details have been given out so far. After the first trailer dropped, it was revealed that a new and possibly more villainous antagonist would be showing up to Pandora to mess with the people upon it and beyond. Beyond that…we don’t know much.

However, given that the franchise is known for certain things, it’s fair to speculate that some of it will carry over. For example, players will definitely have options on what they want to do in battle via the four characters that they’ll get to pick from. It’s a franchise cornerstone, and each game drops new characters to play as. Then, there are the guns. This series LOVES its guns, and there are millions if not billions, of them within the game that players can select from to get their best armaments for battles.

Add to that a nice visual style, raunchy humor, and over-the-top battles, and you’ll likely have another hit game for 2025.