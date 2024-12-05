Fornite OG Will Retain Some Of The More Recent Quality of Life Updates

Fortnite fans have endured years of updates and changes to the game. However, some of you might have the itch to return to where it all started. Fortunately, we already know we will get that opportunity starting tomorrow. Epic has unveiled that Fortnite OG is coming to players on December 6, 2024, and it’s not some timed event. This is a game mode that is here to stay.

Epic has since taken to their official Fortnite website to highlight some new details to note. For players interested in boarding the battle bus to drop into the OG map, rest assured that you will receive useful quality-of-life updates released over the past few years. It’s been noted that several updates were made to the game to help maneuver around the map easier. Those will still be present in the game when the OG mode drops.

While there might still be some rough edges from that era, some polished updates include the ability to move while healing, sprint, slide, mantle, and door bash. Additionally, the map was faithfully brought back to exactly how you remember it. Every tree, building, and chest is right where it should be. However, there were some new ziplines and ascenders for the zero-build option to help players reach some areas.

Returning to the game’s original chapter also means getting the original loot. So the loot pool, from what you remember of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 1, will be brought back. That said, we know the season will be shorter as it will be available until January 31, 2025, at 2 AM ET. So prepare to drop into the action with your friends tomorrow and relieve the glory years of Fortnite or experience the game’s roots for the very first time. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the OG mode below.