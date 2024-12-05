Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds A New Character From The Nightmare Before Christmas

by

Check out the Sew Delightful update.

Tis the season! We’re in full swing into the holidays, and that means some of your favorite games are getting a little festive. One of those games that just received a new update to bring in the holiday cheer is Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t already looked at what’s new to the game, then let us share with you what you need to know about the Sew Delightful update.

Gameloft released this update, and a few new notable additions to the game come with it. First off, let’s get the new character out of the way. A new character has made their way into the game from the Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Sally is now available, and they have their own quests and rewards to offer, so make sure you interact with Sally as soon as you can.

A new Star Path called the Forst & Fairies is also being introduced. According to the update breakdown from Gameloft, we can expect new rewards, duties, and clearing away Night Thorns to be on your agenda this month. But there’s more than that to get excited about!

Get ready for some festive in-game events ranging from gift-giving to crafting a snowman. They will be available between December 18 and December 31. The embedded video below shows you the new Sew Delightful trailer update.

For those of you who might not have taken your first steps in this virtual world, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a mix of an adventure game and a life simulator. Players are tossed into this magical world filled with their favorite Disney characters. You’ll need to help them regain their memories after a curse was unleashed on the valley, wiping their minds. Players interested in checking Disney Dreamlight Valley out can find the game available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Recent Videos

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours

10 Games That Actually Get Better After 100 Hours
10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY

10 Best 7/10 Games You NEED TO PLAY
10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning

10 Complex Video Game BOSSES That NEEDED Too Much Planning
10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024

10 WEIRD Gaming Stories of November 2024
The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024

The Biggest Action RPG Still to Come in 2024
FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE

FLIGHT SIMULATOR 2024 A DISASTER? PS VITA 2 & MORE
Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)

Best BLACK FRIDAY Gaming Deals You SHOULDN'T Miss (2024)
NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy

NFS Unbound Vol. 9 - Before You Buy
10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games

10 Strangely CREEPY Houses Found in Open World Games
Category: Tag: , , , , , , ,