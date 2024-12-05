Disney Dreamlight Valley Adds A New Character From The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tis the season! We’re in full swing into the holidays, and that means some of your favorite games are getting a little festive. One of those games that just received a new update to bring in the holiday cheer is Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t already looked at what’s new to the game, then let us share with you what you need to know about the Sew Delightful update.

Gameloft released this update, and a few new notable additions to the game come with it. First off, let’s get the new character out of the way. A new character has made their way into the game from the Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Sally is now available, and they have their own quests and rewards to offer, so make sure you interact with Sally as soon as you can.

A new Star Path called the Forst & Fairies is also being introduced. According to the update breakdown from Gameloft, we can expect new rewards, duties, and clearing away Night Thorns to be on your agenda this month. But there’s more than that to get excited about!

Get ready for some festive in-game events ranging from gift-giving to crafting a snowman. They will be available between December 18 and December 31. The embedded video below shows you the new Sew Delightful trailer update.

For those of you who might not have taken your first steps in this virtual world, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a mix of an adventure game and a life simulator. Players are tossed into this magical world filled with their favorite Disney characters. You’ll need to help them regain their memories after a curse was unleashed on the valley, wiping their minds. Players interested in checking Disney Dreamlight Valley out can find the game available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.