PlayStation VR2 Hand Tracking Demo Footage Surfaces Online

The PlayStation 5’s VR peripheral might receive a new notable update focusing on your hands. This potential update will allow players to use their hands instead of their controllers. A new demo has surfaced online showcasing the PlayStation VR2 hand-tracking capabilities. Now, just when and if this update will start to roll out remains a mystery, but we at least have some brief details as to what Sony was able to come up with.

Thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we’re finding out about a recent demo showcase of the PS VR2 tracking a user’s hands to complete a minigame. It’s noted that this demo came from the Siggraph Asia 2024 computer graphics conference in Tokyo. During this video demo, you can see how a player could complete a minigame using simple gestures with their hands.

PlayStation VR2 hand tracking in action. #PSVR2 pic.twitter.com/THPXkuJfqg — PlayStation VR News (@PS4VRNews) December 4, 2024

Again, details are a bit scarce, but here’s what we know from the demo kiosk. The overview notes that no additional devices are required to perform the hand tracking. Instead, the PS VR2 can identify your hands at 60 FPS with low latency. So, ideally, the tracking should be smooth.

Twelve types of gestures can be identified. Some of the examples showcased on the kiosk are simple gestures like pinching, grabbing, or pointing. The demo itself only uses two of the gestures, so we don’t get much of a showcase of how all twelve gestures could be used within a game. As a result, we’re just getting some generic pointing and waving of hands right now in the video, which you can view embedded above.

It’s certainly an interesting move for Sony, and it’s great that players who own a PS VR2 won’t be required to purchase another peripheral. But again, we’ll just have to wait and see what PlayStation has planned for the PS VR2’s future.