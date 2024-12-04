Silent Hill 2 Player Uncovers A New Creepy Easter Egg

Well, the Bloober Team pulled it off. After all the skepticism and hesitations of diving into a remake of Silent Hill 2, this team showed they have the chops to deliver a big horror gameplay experience. The game was a hit, leaving fans hoping Konami would allow this team to continue bringing out remakes of these classic survival horror games. However, while the remake is rather faithful, Bloober Team wasn’t afraid to add some unique content. One of the latest discoveries has players looking around for more clues about Mary’s ever-watchful eye.

As you already know, the entire game revolves around a man named James returning to the eerie town of Silent Hill. After his wife, Mary, has been believed to be deceased for several years, James now believes that she could be alive somewhere within the town. Of course, the town quickly becomes a nightmare, pressing James to carry on and slowly uncover the truth.

There are several little references and easter eggs to uncover in the Silent Hill 2 remake. Likewise, with the game just being released in October, we’re sure there are bound to be even more discoveries players have made as they explore the world. One of the latest discoveries revealed on Reddit features Mary seemingly being implemented in a photograph.

Early into Brookhaven, players can encounter an old staff photo. It’s easy to spot, and chances are you’ve already viewed the image. But what is strange is that there are apparently two versions of this photo, with one adding Mary to the mix of personnel. It’s an eerie little touch, with players trying to figure out what triggers this switch.

Some suggest it might be attached to a specific ending or a mix of that, along with it being in New Game+. Regardless, it’s leaving fans looking for any other Mary additions throughout the game. This title is already filled with little secrets for players to solve. One example of a new puzzle that had fans trying to solve was based on Polaroid photos you find scattered throughout the game. You can read more about that little in-game mystery right here.