Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Is Similar to and Different From Tomb Raider and Uncharted

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle isn’t the same as Tomb Raider or Uncharted. However, many have pointed out the potential for similarities to emerge as the games possess similar themes and storytelling styles.

Game Rant sat down with Jerk Gustafsson, the executive producer from Machine Games. He acknowledged the importance and influence of Tomb Raider and Uncharted. However, he alluded to key stylistic choices that would set Indiana Jones apart in a somewhat surprising fashion.

Understandably, comparisons would be made; these games and the stories they tell are all largely from the same genre. Indiana Jones is a massively successful IP that predates Tomb Raider and Uncharted by many years. But Indy has been a staple in games for almost as long as he has been in movies. The first game is Raiders of the Lost Ark for the Atari 2600. Stylistically, that game is very different from what we have today but the series has inspired many similar stories and games.

According to Game Rant Gustafsson said it was hard to not be influenced by the likes of Tomb Raider and Uncharted. The distinction being… Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is centred around the player’s movement and combat as well as the pacing of the game. Which upon reading, instantly conjures images of Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom or even The Witcher 3. This might be an important point to acknowledge, great games, like great art, often influence and affect one another. The influences may not be obvious or immediately visible but they are there and the end result is better for us all.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle looks poised to be a groundbreaking game, especially for the franchise. If you’d like to read more on it you can do so here.