The War of the Worlds: Siberia Premiere Trailer Dropped

I’m sure you’re familiar with The War of the Worlds. It’s a science fiction classic by H.G. Wells that has since been adapted a few times. The story is based around an alien invasion that sparked an attack on the entire world. Humanity had to fight an uphill battle for survival, and now we’re getting a new game on this incredible story. Recently, the folks over at 1C Game Studios dropped a new trailer for their upcoming title, The War of the Worlds: Siberia.

The original story might have come out in 1898, but it’s still a classic that inspired new works to this very day. We’re certainly interested in learning more about this upcoming game installment take with The War of the Worlds: Siberia. In this game, we’re tossed into an alternative timeline of 1896. Just as we described earlier in the book, this game focuses on an alien invasion. Players are getting an action-adventure third-person title where you’re taking the role of a young man.

With various European capitals quickly falling from the desperate fight for survival, our protagonist ventures to Siberia, the seemingly last hope for humanity’s survival. However, as you can view in the premiere trailer that recently dropped below, aliens are not your only threat. Back into a corner, what people will do to stay alive is just as dangerous.

While we are eager to try this game out, we are still left waiting on when the studio will have it ready. Currently, the game is set for PC, but beyond that, we’re left without a release date. For now, you can view the latest trailer in the video we have embedded below.