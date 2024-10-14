9 Best NEW Upcoming Alien Games of 2025

Are you looking to take on some enemies out of this world? Check out these upcoming alien games for 2025.

#9 Pragmata

We’re starting with Pragmata because we honestly don’t know that much about the title, including the various aliens we’re going to interact with. We know it’s coming to PlayStation 5 and will feature a “unique relationship” between an astronaut and a little girl, but it’s very unclear what else will happen in the title.

Capcom is making the game, and it definitely feels like something they would make, given the shots we’ve seen. The title promises “profound storytelling” and fun gameplay similar to other titles in their arsenals, but we don’t know when it will arrive or when we’ll hear more about it. So enjoy what you have for the time being.

#8 Directive 8020

Even if you don’t believe in aliens, there’s a logical fear of them, as you never know what they would look like, act like, and do to you should you ever meet one. In Directive 8020, you’ll find out the hard way what happens when you crashland on a planet that has a being that REALLY doesn’t like you.

You are on a desperate mission for Earth, and the moment you arrive on the planet, a being takes the form of one of your crew. Your job is to complete the mission, but how can you do that when you know there’s an alien among you? These choices and more will be what haunts you throughout this campaign.

#7 Otherskin

There is a terrible “corruption” infecting the universe, and it’s taking a great effort to try and figure out how to stop it. You are Alex, a “volunteer” who has been given a literal suicide mission to try and figure out how to stop it. There have been twelve “volunteers” before you, so you know what happens if you fail.

The only piece of good news is that you’re given an AI suit to help you fight back against the various creatures of the planet. As you absorb them, you’ll gain new powers and abilities. Seek out the truth behind the corruption, and find a way to stop it so you can live and the universe can survive.

#6 Regeneration

So, stop us when this sounds familiar. A corporation was doing some experiments on something alien, and it totally backfired on them, leaving the world around you in a terrible state, and now YOU are the only one who can stop it. Yeah, that sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

In Regeneration, you are a scientist who has awakened after an encounter with an alien being that is slowly consuming everything around you. To survive and turn things back to how they were, you must fight back, use your scientific mind to your advantage, and see if anything can stop its consumption.

If you fail, the world will be gone before too long.

#5 ROUTINE

So, picture this. In an alternate version of our world, we actually get a base on the moon, and it’s actually a pretty nice place to live. Well, for a time, it is, at least. In ROUTINE, you are sent to that lunar base when the whole place suddenly goes quiet, and your job is to figure out why everything went dark.

However, when you arrive, not only do you find no one around, but you are also being stalked by a being who thinks you are the true monster in this place. Flee for your life when it approaches, and attempt to figure out how everything went so wrong in this place.

#4 DarkSwarm

When a massive swarm of alien beasts is besieging humanity, humanity needs the best defenders possible, and that’s where you come in. You’re not just any soldier, you and your crew are the best mercenaries around, and you’ll do whatever it takes to defend humanity. The challenges go beyond that, though. The many worlds and bases you’re sent to are basically death sentences, and yet, you’ll have to push through.

Play the game solo or in co-op, and outfit your team so that they have a mix of classes to better work alongside one another and determine the best path to victory. Humanity’s fate is in your hands.

#3 Retrieval

Sometimes, the place you wind up in is just the start of your adventure. In Retrieval, you’ll play the leader of a research team that is on a distant planet. In a strange turn of events, they suddenly find themselves within a subway area and attempt to learn what it’s doing there and what’s hiding within it.

This will lead you to not just secrets but uncovering more about your team and what is driving them. The game is meant to be an immersive experience just as much as it’s a horror title. Take care with every step you take because you never know where the next one might take you.

#2 Necrophosis

What happens when the universe dies? You’d think it would be a simple question to answer, but Necrophosis puts a twist on that question by making it so you can explore what remains after death, and wonder if “death itself can die.”

You are put in this haunting world where things look both familiar and unfamiliar at the same time. Decay is everywhere, and even your own actions highlight the decay that is slowly gnawing away at all that surrounds you. What is the point of a place like this? Is there a wait out of it for you? You have to push forward to get the answer to that.

#1 Dune: Awakening

Thanks to the popularity and success of the recent movies, there are a lot of people who want to take part in the various adventures that have gone on with the planet Arakkis. In Dune: Awakening, you’ll not only get to be the hero or villain of your own journey, but you’ll crossover with the numerous characters and factions that the books and movies brought to life!

You’ll create a character and work your way across the sands of Arakkis, attempting to gain power through spice. You’ll build bases, craft ships to help you take on threats, and so much more. Just remember, there are other players trying to do the same thing.