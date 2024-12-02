Apparently Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Staged A Tiny Steam Comeback Over The Weekend

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is not a game with a good reputation. In fact, it had set the floor for how poorly a game could fail in this console generation, that would not be beaten until Sony pulled Concord after only two weeks.

Still, we can see that WB Games has continued to maintain support for the title. In spite of rumors and speculation, we can plainly see that Rocksteady is still updating the title, and we haven’t received official word that future seasons have been cancelled yet.

As reported by TheGamer, something somewhat surprising happened with Rocksteady’s first online title. It actually experienced a player peak of 2,561 players on Steam.

As of this writing, SteamDB records that that peak has dipped, but things are still promising for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. It’s now at 1,260 players. That player count was in the triple digits for eight months now, so yes, this was still a good sign, no question.

TheGamer notes that WB Games also dipped Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s price by 95 %, all the way down to $ 4.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. At that price, anyone who was morbidly curious would have given it a try.

This doesn’t tell us that the game will be able to maintain or increase this success in the future, or if Rocksteady and WB Games have plans to get behind this game and give it a potential comeback narrative. While Cyberpunk 2077 and No Man’s Sky were successful in pulling off that tricky sleight-of-hand, things are different for a live service title that also happens to be full retail price.

The truth is, all things considered, WB Games should probably retool Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League into a free-to-play game if they really want it to have a fighting chance. They could make a monetization plan similar to what has been laid out for Final Fantasy XIV or Destiny 2. These games front load a lot of free content, in the hope that the long term players will turn out to be whales who can be relied upon to spend big in the endgame.

What’s really surprising is that WB Games still hasn’t pulled that trigger yet. All these sales may have gotten some players in, but they will really continue to find limited success in increasing players and revenue if they keep doing things this way. In between this and paying for more expensive Seasons, it should be plain which move would be the smarter play. But we’ll see if WB Games decides that they want this game to even have a future, in the future.