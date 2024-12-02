After Silent Hill 2, Bloober Is Working On Cronos: The New Dawn – And A Secret Third Thing

Maybe we know a little bit more about this third game than Bloober is willing to say right now.

Bloober Team has just revealed that they are working on a new unannounced title. And no, we’re not talking about Cronos: The New Dawn.

As reported by MP1st, Bloober’s Wojciech Piejko made this revelation in a new interview. Piejko said:

“Within the Bloober Team, we have two production teams. Both teams operate independently, however the whole team is sharing the experience of working on previous projects like Medium, Observer, Layers of Fear, Silent Hill 2, Blair Witch etc.

And all I can say today is that after the completion of work on Silent Hill 2, the team will conduct the pre-production work on a new project.”

So Piejko namedropped Bloober Team’s prior gameography, but at least for now, we don’t have information on this upcoming game. Or do we?

Bloober Team announced Cronos: The New Dawn last October. Bloober describes this game as a third person survival horror set in an alternate reality post-apocalyptic 1980s Poland. That’s a promising description for a new project that veers Bloober closer to games like GSC Game World’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. franchise, and for that matter, actual 1980s Soviet science fiction movies like Andrei Tarkovsky’s Stalker.

But as for this new title in pre-production, Piejko may not be as glib to talk about it here, but Bloober may have already talked about it before. In December of last year, Bloober Team announced that they entered a new partnership with Skybound Entertainment.

Now Skybound is primarily best known for The Walking Dead franchise, and more recently, the Invincible franchise. It’s easy to assume that Bloober got signed on to make a new The Walking Dead game, but that’s just a smart guess for now.

Robert Kirkman does have more properties than these two under Skybound, and he also isn’t averse to just conceiving of some completely new stories to turn into media franchises as well. For example, another Skybound horror franchise that he could license to Bloober is Outcast, a supernatural horror comic book and TV series. Outcast explores a small town dealing with mass cases of demonic possession, and while both the comic and show received critical acclaim, it’s clearly not been as popular as Skybound’s big two properties.

So it’s entirely possible that Bloober wasn’t just hired to make a new The Walking Dead game. On the side, it’s also possible that Skybound, as a game developer and publisher of their own merit, accepted a pitch from Bloober for another original game idea of their own. Skybound published Slime Rancher, and the Beam Software remakes of six 1990s Dungeons & Dragons video games, from Baldur’s Gate to Neverwinter Nights.

Those games are as different from Skybound’s most famous IP as possible. Subsequently, that means Piejko’s reveal doesn’t really tell us as much as we think it does. But coming off of Silent Hill 2, everyone is now intent to see if Bloober will surprise us with a new modern classic.