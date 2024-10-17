Bloober Team’s Next Horror Game Unveiled As Cronos: The New Dawn

When Silent Hill 2 was unveiled to the masses, fans were skeptical as Bloober Team was revealed to be working on the game. This would be their biggest project to date, and some of the marketing materials released had players a bit worried. However, upon release, Silent Hill 2 was a big hit. Bloober Team showed they had the ability to make an incredible experience with this IP, and that’s left some fans wondering what their next game project will be. Today, we were given that answer. The development studio is working on a game called Cronos: The New Dawn.

This new IP was teased during the official Xbox Partnership Showcase, and we want to know more about it. We know that we’re dealing with a post-apocalyptic setting, but beyond that, there are quite a few unsettling moments. The footage showcased our protagonist in some kind of suit battling against grotesque creatures and, oddly enough, duking it out with an elderly lady in a game of chess.

Just what all this means is a mystery right now. Bloober Team is riding high with the success of Silent Hill 2, so we’re sure that there will be plenty of interest in their next title. Of course, some might be a bit bummed that the studio wasn’t gearing up to reveal that they are working on another remake of the Silent Hill franchise.

At any rate, we’ll just need to practice some patience as we wait to learn more about this game. That said, we know that Cronos: The New Dawn is currently slated to launch in 2025.