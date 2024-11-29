The 512GB LCD Steam Deck is On Sale For $336

The Steam Deck was released in 2022, the upgraded OLED model was released in November of 2023. This was a significant upgrade over the LCD model despite being a mid-cycle refresh. However, that doesn’t mean the LCD variant isn’t a worthwhile proposition, especially with the discount that Valve is offering.

As reported by The Verge, Valve has dropped the price of the 512GB Steam Deck LCD. What would originally have cost you $450 is now available for $336. This is part of the Steam Autumn Sale that will be running until December 4th.

The 512GB LCD variant has been discontinued so it’s safe to say that this deal will only be available while stocks last. The discounted 64GB has already sold out at this point. At the time of the Steam Deck’s release the 512GB was on sale for $649. It was the top tier, featuring anti-glare etched glass, an exclusive carrying case and some Steam virtual goodies.

Purchasing the 256GB Steam Deck would ordinarily cost you $400, the 512GB OLED is $549 and the 1TB OLED is $649. Steam also recently released a limited edition 1TB OLED White edition that is $679 and available in small quantities. So getting an LCD 512GB for $336 is an absolute bargain.

If you’re still on the fence about getting a 512GB Steam Deck you can find out more here. If you’re sold and ready to secure yours, you can click here. A link to the Limited Edition White model can be found here.