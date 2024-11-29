Cyberpunk 2077 Player Proves You Can Reach Level Cap Before The Opening Credits

Cyberpunk 2077 was quickly one of the most hyped games in a long time. However, after a series of delays, its launch was terrible. The game was a laughing stock for many people and a source of memes. However, CD Projekt Red managed to turn things around, and it has become an RPG that fans can easily recommend. While we are waiting for its sequel, one fan showed that you can hit a level cap before you really even start the game.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that a player on Reddit showed they reached a level cap. What made it impressive was this was before finishing the first main quest, The Heist. Reaching the base game’s level cap of 50 is quite a feat. Of course, hitting this accomplishment wasn’t without hitting up an exploit.

The Reddit user noted they couldn’t reach this cap by sticking around in Watson. This is the section that you’re stuck in. However, using an exploit, you can get V out of the area and freely explore Night City. That also unlocks fast travel spots but doesn’t open up any side jobs within the area. Instead, V has to farm their way up. We even have a video of where this individual opted to visit for a solid farm location on both XP and money.

That doesn’t mean the process was quick. It looks like the entire feat of reaching the level cap took forty hours. However, they noted they could have done it quicker if they were more efficient. Still, that is quite a bit of time to set aside to reach a level cap before opening the Cyberpunk 2077 campaign and its side quests.

At the moment, we know that Cyberpunk 2077’s sequel installment is in the works, with CD Projekt Red expecting to double the team’s size by the end of next year. Of course, right now, the focus might be more on The Witcher 4, which should be bigger and better than what we saw in The Witcher 3.