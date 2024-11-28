Jeff Grubb Debunks Rumor About Upcoming Bloodborne Update

The Bloodborne update is real, but the rumor probably is not.

Jeff Grubb has once again intervened to tell Sony fans not to go too far in their speculation.

Since the middle of this month, Grubb has been insisting that Sony does not have any presentation planned this coming December. On the 14th, he started soft, telling fans not to expect much in terms of a Sony Showcase event. A few days later, Grubb was more direct, claiming that Sony does not have any events planned at all, whether that’s a Showcase or a more modest State of Play.

However, Sony fans jumped back into the hype train because of a rumor from Dealabs contributor billbil-kun. As reported by GameRant, billbil-kun datamined information in a PlayStation trailer on YouTube, that teases something to be revealed on December 3. From my understanding, the trailer had been uploaded early with that date, and was then reuploaded with that date removed from the video.

However, billbil-kun made this tweet to clarify their rumor:

“A PlayStation event is really happening soon?

I don’t have the answer, but many PlayStation stuff are being prepared behind the scenes,

Some fresh news are coming,

Stay tuned…”

And so we jump to today. The Gamer reported on a new announcement, that Bloodborne will be briefly down for maintenance. It grabbed fans’ attention because the maintenance is scheduled on December 3, the same date which billbil-kun shared in their rumor.

With all this “evidence” adding up, does it sound like Jeff Grubb could be wrong about all of this after all?

Jeff Grubb says no. On Twitter, he quoted the tweet revealing Bloodborne’s scheduled maintenance and said this:

“I promise you this is nothing”

Now, with everything we have shown you here, you can choose not to believe Jeff Grubb at all. If you want to believe Sony is about to announce a PlayStation 5 port for Bloodborne, or maybe even a PC port, we can’t stop you. If you want to believe that Sony is going to have a surprise Showcase event next month, an event where they decided they wouldn’t announced Ghost of Yotei, we can’t stop you either.

If you want to believe Sony is about to announce a God of War Collection because Christopher Judge was supposed to have teased it, even though he clarified that that wasn’t what he meant, we can’t stop you there. You are completely free to spread your own rumors and speculations, based on your own arguments, and it won’t be our responsibility anymore if you get disappointed when you are proven wrong.