Silent Hill 2 Mechanics Might Influence Future Projects From Bloober Team

Bloober Team received a lot of flack when it was revealed that they would be the team responsible for remaking Silent Hill 2. This was such a cherished game from the franchise, and Bloober Team would have quite a behemoth to overcome. Expectations were not high, and even some of the trailers released prior to the game launch left fans incredibly skeptical.

But it seems that the Bloober Team was aware of this and understands skeptics. Recently, Silent Hill 2’s remake senior narrative designer, Barbara Kciuk, spoke with The Gamer on the project. Of course, since the game was released, this title has been a hit, and for those who might still be uncertain about it, Barbara notes that Silent Hill 2 has so much to offer if you don’t compare it to a shot-for-shot remaster.

“But I also think Silent Hill 2 has much to offer if you stop comparing it shot for shot to the original because a one-to-one remaster is not what we set out to make. It’s a remake, and it was meant to add some fresh takes, using techniques and tools that weren’t available to the developers when the game was first released. That approach forced us to make changes, yes. That means some details have to be left out, but it also means some details can be added or expanded.” – Barbara Kciuk

Since this was such a success, some fans hope Konami will allow Bloober Team to continue with remakes for this franchise. We don’t know what is in the works at the studio. A new game in production called Cronos: The New Dawn is set to launch next year. We’ve only seen a snippet of the game so far, but some of the mechanics learned from Silent Hill 2’s remake could find itself in future projects like this one.

It was noted that influences from the game could come depending on the project being worked on. So, we might see more combat-heavy games or more puzzle-heavy games, similar to what we saw in Silent Hill 2.

Regardless, horror will continue to be the Bloober Team’s main focus. While it’s niche, it’s a genre that drastically reduces the cost of production.

“It is a bit niche, but actually, the interesting part about horror is that it is one of the best ratios when it comes to the cost of production and the earnings. If you take Paranormal Activity, it cost pennies and it made millions.” – Barbara Kciuk