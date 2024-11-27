New Details On Potentially Canceled Mortal Kombat 1 Content Emerge!

Given recent events, you might have thought that Mortal Kombat 1 was doing pretty well. It has just released its Khaos Reigns DLC expansion, the iconic horror movie character Ghostface just arrived in the game, and many were eagerly awaiting the arrival of Conan the Barbarian and the T-1000 Terminator. However, as we reported yesterday, the game is apparently not doing very well. A post on Reddit claimed that the potential “Year 3” content, which would feature another set of new characters and another expansion story, had been canceled. Today, that same leaker has given more details as to what would’ve been in that content.

Yes, “Fate Unknown” was back on Reddit, and in a new post, he outlined certain key details about what would’ve happened if the content wasn’t canceled while also reiterating why the content was canceled in the first place:

“First, khaos reigns sales were not the only reason. There were multiple reasons the team was pushed to move on but the sales were just the big reason. The nrs team really wanted to do the dlc and are not happy about it but they have no choice.”

That’s a curious statement to hear, and it will make many wonder what the “other reasons” were. One possible one, based on recent rumors and statements, is that NetherRealm is working on a third entry in its DC Comics fighting game, which could have taken precedence once it was clear that Mortal Kombat 1 wasn’t doing as well in sales as the team hoped.

Going back to the “Year Three” content, Fate Unknown did have details on the characters that would’ve been put into it:

“The final kombat pack was meant to be 6 characters, 5 mk and 1 guest. Less guests due to alot of reasons but mostly as a thank you to mk fans for sticking with the game. The mk characters were Jade, Cassie, Kung Jin, Sonya, and Kano. I do not know the guest but I am told they wanted to get a highly requested character.”

Many believe that the highly-requested guest character is none other than Ash Williams, who was supposed to be in the fighting game series previously, but Warner Bros put a stop to it due to rights issues with the character.

It needs to be said that NetherRealm Studios hasn’t commented on the potential cancelation of the third Kombat Pack. However, it also hasn’t denied that things have taken a darker turn. Time will tell whether this is truly “The End.”