Sony Highlights 30 Years of PlayStation

Sony is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the PlayStation, they’ve done so by releasing unique variants of their current consoles and by updating their site to reflect a timeline of all of the consoles it’s released over the past thirty years.

The Consoles

PlayStation:1994

The first generation of the PlayStation sold 102,000,000 units over the course of its lifespan. It was one of the first publicly available introductions to 3D gaming. The use of CDs meant that the boundaries could be pushed with larger and more detailed games that were cheaper to produce.

PlayStation 2: 2000

The second generation sold 160,000,000 consoles in its lifetime. The PS2 brought more realistic graphics, DVD playback, online functionality and backwards compatibility. Being able to play DVDs gave kids yet another reason to ask their parents for a PS2. The PS2 also featured SingStar mics and the EyeToy camera.

PlayStation Portable (PSP): 2004

The handheld that promised console gaming on the go. The PSP was one of the first gaming consoles to feature full HD movies, wireless connectivity and 3D games. Being able to play God of War on the go was mind-blowing. As a result, it sold over 80,000,000 units over its lifespan.

PlayStation 3: 2007

Selling over 87,000,000 consoles the PS3 featured Stereoscopic 3D, HDMI out, Blu-ray functionality and the PlayStation Move motion controller. The PlayStation 3 was also part of the expansion into the digital network.

PlayStation Vita (PS Vita): 2011

The successor to the PSP the Vita brought several improvements, OLED touchscreen, rear touchpad and Remote play over wifi. The Vita also featured a second analog stick and made use of game cards as opposed to the discs used by the PSP.

PlayStation 4: 2013

The first PlayStation to hit the States before it was released in Japan, the PS4 sold over 117,000,000 consoles. The PS4 brought better performance, more RAM, better community engagement and remote play!

PlayStation VR: 2016

Sony’s first commercially available VR headset, with a 5.7” OLED screen and a 100-degree field of view. The player’s head movements were tracked by a camera and the PS VR could be used with the Move Controller.

PlayStation 5: 2020

Released globally in 2020, the PS5 had to contend with COVID-19 and chip supply shortages. The console is the first to feature an Access controller allowing gamers with disabilities more comfortable controller options. This is the most powerful PlayStation to date and as such has brought life to some truly immersive industry-defining games.

