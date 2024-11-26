The Witcher 4 Has Officially Entered Full-Scale Production

I’m sure there are more than a few of you eager to dive into the next chapter of the beloved RPG series The Witcher. We’re still a good way off before we can see just what the folks at CD Projekt Red have cooking up for us. However, it was just unveiled that the team has taken the next step to bringing The Witcher 4 out into the marketplace.

CD Projekt Red has been working on The Witcher 4 for a while now. While we don’t know exactly what this next installment will be called, CD Projekt Red has dubbed the project Polaris. Today, we’re finding out that Polaris has hit a new milestone as it has entered full-scale production. Sebastian Kalemba, the VP and game director for CD Projekt Red, unveiled the phase earlier today on their personal X account.

I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase! With new challenges just around the corner, it’s the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping… pic.twitter.com/2pJdsg2sWX — Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) November 26, 2024

For those unaware, going into full-scale production is incredibly notable. This is the next step after the studio has a clear vision and development plan. All the concepts and mechanics have been improved. We also have a storyline, and more hands on deck can continue actively working on the project to see it all come together into one cohesive video game experience. But again, this is still a game we’ll be waiting on for a while despite the studio being in full-scale production.

At any rate, this is not the only game being developed under CD Projekt Red. They are also working on a sequel installment to another beloved IP. Cyberpunk 2077 has a sequel coming out, although we don’t know much about that game either at this point. But we know that the team at the Boston studios location for CD Projekt Red is actively working on a new installment release. We’re hopeful that both projects will be able to deliver, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see just when marketing materials emerge for the public.