Xbox’s Worst Reviewed Steam Game Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was set to be the biggest and best flight simulator of all time. However, a turbulent maiden flight has left it with some of Microsoft’s worst reviews of all time on Steam.

This is according to information shared by Sam Woods from TheGamer, who did a deep dive into Xbox’s Steam data breakdown. It’s clear from the Steam reviews that Microsoft’s newest iteration of its famous Flight Simulator has left a lasting negative impact.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not Xbox can turn this around. Microsoft Flight Simulator is a beloved franchise and in the lead-up to the game’s release, the was some fairly sizeable showboating. The company promised several new highs. Better visuals, improved details and graphics, realistic animals and an impressive array of aircraft to choose from.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 launched on the 19th of November and was immediately plagued with issues. Hordes of players reported that they had issues logging in. If a player managed to log in successfully they often had to contend with missing aircraft and other visual oddities.

Microsoft has released patches addressing the issues above and several more issues that have followed. But the road ahead of them is not an easy one. Climbing back up the charts after such a shaky lift-off isn’t easy.

