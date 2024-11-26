Is Nintendo Making A Xenoblade Chronicles Animated Series?

We’re going to start off this bit of news with a twist. Specifically, the twist that we don’t believe that this rumor is true. As noted by Reddit, a person named Nash Weedle is stating that not only will Nintendo release a new “streaming platform” of some kind in the future, but it’ll have a Xenoblade Chronicles animated series on it. The reason we’re calling this out as fake is because just about everyone on the Reddit thread notes that Nash Weedle has a terrible reputation when it comes to the facts. One person even said he’s as reliable as a “random word generator.” Ouch.

So, why are we talking about this, then, when it’s more than likely 100% fake? Simply put, the POTENTIAL for a Xenoblade Chronicles animated series is too much to ignore. Plus, we wouldn’t be the only ones hoping for The Big N to give the anime treatment to some of its franchises. Fans have been asking for ones about Fire Emblem, Super Smash Bros., Star Fox and more for years now. So, why not the epic RPG franchise from Monolith Soft?

Let’s start with the obvious question: How would this work? Currently, the franchise has four games. Obviously, you could try and do one season per game, but that could get tricky due to potential season lengths and the long story. A safer solution would be to break up the games into multiple seasons so that nothing gets lost from the dense plot; you can showcase the great battles that happen within the game and have the freedom to expand the lore itself.

Not to mention, with one exception, the games all connect to one another, which could be harped upon as the seasons trudge on. A truly unique “overarching story” that binds everything together because three out of the four are truly bound by a storyline outside of their worlds.

This would also work because each of the four titles is based on a different world with different “rules” and characters. Shulk, Elma, Rex, Noah/Mio, and more will ground each season in a new perspective while also allowing for unique growth across all their stories. Noah and Mio’s storyline alone is a tear-jerker, and they could win some serious awards if done properly. Not to mention, the games are pretty much stylized like an anime, so why not lean into that?

Again, we don’t think this is actually happening, but it’s nice to dream about it!