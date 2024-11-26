Xbox Handheld Could Run PlayStation Games

It appears as if the handheld gaming space will be significantly shaken up in years to come. This could be as a result of the Steam Deck’s recent success. For a long time, many considered Nintendo’s dominance in this space to be absolute. Now it’s rumoured that Xbox’s handheld will also run PlayStation games.

Both Microsoft and Sony are reportedly working on handheld devices after the massive success of the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and other Windows-based handhelds. Tech4Gamers reported on a Twitter post from notable insider Tom Warren. Warren stated that Xbox’s offering will run PlayStation games. It looks set to run Windows as its operating system and Sony releases its games on PC.

Microsoft's handheld will also run PlayStation games, because Sony puts their games on PC. — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) November 25, 2024

This info is still speculative at this stage, so take it with a pinch of salt. However, it does make sense. A well-optimised Windows handheld, with good performance and battery life, would seemingly offer the best of all worlds. Windows games from Steam, GOG and other storefronts, Xbox games and PlayStation games.

It’s also true that Microsoft releases their games on PlayStation but what remains to be seen is whether or not a Sony handheld will run Windows. It’s unlikely, as that wouldn’t fit with the consolised experience Sony’s devices are known for. So it looks as though the device to get would be the Xbox one. These devices could conceivably live alongside the Steam Deck as in its default state the Steam Deck can’t easily run games from other storefronts and offers mixed Windows games performance through its Proton Compatibility layer.

