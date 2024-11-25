Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

New Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Touches On Pokemon Franchise

by

We can dream right? RIGHT?

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours are coming in hot and heavy. There’s been speculation that the Switch successor will go on sale in March of 2025. With these rumours, the rumours of the next generation games are sure to follow. This time it’s related to the next Pokémon game.

As always with leaks and rumours, take this with a pinch of salt, or maybe a bucket. The info posted on Famiboards was shared on Reddit. The leak stated that the Switch 2 would be announced in January 2025 and released in March. It then went on to address Pokémon Home and its release on the new Nintendo Switch. Thereafter some info was embedded as a cypher and was decoded by YefimShifrin on Reddit. 

Famiboards post talks about the Switch 2 release date and hints at the next Pokémon games after Gen 10 (GAIA) and DLCs
byu/Icy-ConcentrationC inGamingLeaksAndRumours

The code refers to a quote from Bianaca in Nuvema Town. A character in Pokémon Black and White. While it doesn’t explicitly refer to a new game, it does hint that the next generation of Pokémon games might have a new host running Pokémon HOME in the same style as Grand Oak. 

Again this is speculation from Famiboards so it’s best to moderate your expectations. If the Switch successor were to be announced and released in the space of three months it would appear to be a very rushed release cycle. Perhaps, Nintendo is hoping to cash in on a final bout of Switch shopping this Christmas before they offer up their new console. 

If you’d like to read more on the Nintendo Switch 2 click here

Recent Videos

10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER

10 Games That Are Still GOOD 20 Years LATER
10 Things Developers Didn't Think ANYONE WOULD TRY

10 Things Developers Didn't Think ANYONE WOULD TRY
Top 10 NEW Games of December 2024

Top 10 NEW Games of December 2024
BATTLEFIELD 6 WON'T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES? STAR WARS OUTLAWS BIG CHANGES & MORE

BATTLEFIELD 6 WON'T MAKE THE SAME MISTAKES? STAR WARS OUTLAWS BIG CHANGES & MORE
10 Gamers Who Sued Game Companies That CHANGED THINGS

10 Gamers Who Sued Game Companies That CHANGED THINGS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Before You Buy

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Before You Buy
PS5 PRO: 10 HIDDEN Features We DISCOVERED

PS5 PRO: 10 HIDDEN Features We DISCOVERED
10 Mediocre Games That Are MINDLESS FUN

10 Mediocre Games That Are MINDLESS FUN
This OPEN World Action Game Wants TO DO EVERYTHING

This OPEN World Action Game Wants TO DO EVERYTHING
Category: Tag: , , , , , ,