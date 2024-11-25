New Nintendo Switch 2 Rumor Touches On Pokemon Franchise

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours are coming in hot and heavy. There’s been speculation that the Switch successor will go on sale in March of 2025. With these rumours, the rumours of the next generation games are sure to follow. This time it’s related to the next Pokémon game.

As always with leaks and rumours, take this with a pinch of salt, or maybe a bucket. The info posted on Famiboards was shared on Reddit. The leak stated that the Switch 2 would be announced in January 2025 and released in March. It then went on to address Pokémon Home and its release on the new Nintendo Switch. Thereafter some info was embedded as a cypher and was decoded by YefimShifrin on Reddit.

The code refers to a quote from Bianaca in Nuvema Town. A character in Pokémon Black and White. While it doesn’t explicitly refer to a new game, it does hint that the next generation of Pokémon games might have a new host running Pokémon HOME in the same style as Grand Oak.

Again this is speculation from Famiboards so it’s best to moderate your expectations. If the Switch successor were to be announced and released in the space of three months it would appear to be a very rushed release cycle. Perhaps, Nintendo is hoping to cash in on a final bout of Switch shopping this Christmas before they offer up their new console.

