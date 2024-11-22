Pokemon TCG Pocket Unleashes Fire-Themed “Mass Outbreak” Event!

The success of Pokemon TCG Pocket cannot be understated. No, seriously, you cannot understate how well the mobile game has been doing. It’s been making about six million dollars a day, and it’s already grossed well over $120 million in just the first three weeks of its life! Plenty of mobile games don’t get that in the first few months of their lives! Anyway, one of the things that The Pokemon Company has to do to keep players interested is to provide them with multiple reasons to “check in” on the game every day. One such way is through events, and one such event has launched today!

Sticking to the lore from the games, there is a “Mass Outbreak” event, which, through Wonder Picks, will allow you to collect cards that are based on Fire types. If you don’t know, Wonder Picks are a special way to get additional cards. You use special “stamina” to try and get them, though you never truly know what you’ll get. That’s the “wonder” of it all. It’s a reference to “Wonder Trade” that started back in Gen VII when you would randomly trade a Pokemon with someone, never knowing what they would trade back.

Through the Mass Outbreak event, there are now “Bonus Picks” that players can get cards from that won’t affect their stamina. The opportunity to get these fire-based cards will happen often, so keep checking back in on the game over the next week. The event is going on now and will continue until the 29th.

If you’re curious about the cards you can get, they include Arcanine EX, Blaine, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Growlithe, Heatmor, Magmar, Moltres, Ninetails, Ponyta, and Rapidash. Thus, if you’re trying to make a fire-type deck, these cards will definitely help you in your pursuit of getting the perfect balance and monsters to have at your beck and call.

Obviously, if you’re NOT trying to make a fire deck, then you likely won’t want to this event unless you’re going the completionist route and just want all the cards you can get just to say you have them. It is a TCG title, so that option is available.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been dropping these surprise events since launch, and it’s likely to continue, which is why you need to pay attention to the game every day, as you never know what’s coming next. However, a recent update did promise that the game would add trading and other features in the new year! So, much like the Pokemon themselves, the game is evolving.