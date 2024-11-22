New List Reminds People Of Super Smash Bros Ultimate Sales Dominance

One of the most beautiful things about the video game industry is that games themselves don’t fall into one singular category. They’re not all just “video games,” they’re “platforming games,” or “RPGs,” or “sports simulators,” or things of the like. When it comes to the fighting game genre is one of the oldest gaming genres around, and it’s also one that has evolved heavily over the years due to advances in technology and the leaps developers have taken to make the games more fun. In terms of best-sellers, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is the top dog, and as a new list points out…it’s not even a close race.

As you’ll see below, Super Smash Bros Ultimate dominates the fighting genre sales charts with over 35 million units sold. That’s well over double the No.2 spot, which just so happens to be one of the most iconic fighting games ever with Street Fighter 2. Yet, you only have to go one more spot down to find the next entry from Nintendo’s franchise, and it also owns the No.5 spot! That’s dominance, ladies and gentlemen.

Correction*



Super Smash Bros Ultimate is now at 35.14M — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 22, 2024

That’s not to say that there aren’t some surprises on the list. Who would’ve thought that a fighting game with Naruto would be above some of the OGs of the franchise? Or how about having a 4-way tie at the bottom, as four fighting games have sold ten million units solid?

Another element that can’t be ignored here is that two titles on this list have recently gotten follow-ups, and yet, you have to wonder if they will catch up to their predecessors. Some commenters on the Twitter post noted that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has the potential to get on this list, and it does seem plausible, especially given that the game sold three million on its first day!

Arguably, the “real question” that many will ask is what Nintendo will do next with its prized fighting game. That is the mystery that needs to be solved, isn’t it? On the one hand, having the best-selling fighting game of all time is quite an honor. Anyone selling 35 million units would want to do a follow-up to that, and Nintendo might be doing it. However, that all hinges on the one and only Masahiro Sakurai, who mysteriously is working on a new gaming project, but it’s not confirmed to be his legendary fighting series.

No matter what happens next, Smash Bros will be keeping that top slot for a long time.