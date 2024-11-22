A New Silent Hill 2 Patch Fixes The PS5 Pro Graphical Issues

It was a big surprise when fans booted up their PlayStation 5 Pro consoles and played Silent Hill 2. The game was one of the titles that seemed to have some glaring issues with the graphics on this game. That was quite frustrating for some players to play through, while others opted to just set the game aside until Bloober Team delivered an update. Now that the update is here, and it’s just in time for the weekend.

The folks at Bloober Team recently took to X and confirmed they knew of the graphical issues plaguing this game for the PlayStation 5 Pro platform. It was also something they’ve been working behind the scenes to fix. Now the patch is here, which will update players to 1.06. Fortunately, this patch delivers more than just the PlayStation 5 Pro graphical problems. So, whether you are just playing on the standard PlayStation 5 console or PC platform, this patch has some adjustments for the game.

Thanks to VGC, we’re learning more about the 1.06 patch. As mentioned, the graphical issues were resolved, but so were trophy counting and a slew of gameplay elements. This includes boss animations, enemy physics, lighting issues at specific locations, collision detections, and more. You’ll find more of the same on the Steam PC counterpart. But there were a few more tweaks on the tech side of things. For instance, improvements were made to controllers and mouse input.

Fortunately, this again comes in time for the weekend, so if you were hoping to get lost in the town of Silent Hill these next couple of days, you should have an easier time doing so. Of course, for those of you who have yet to pick the game up, it’s available today on PC and PlayStation 5 platforms. Sorry, Xbox players. It looks like we might be waiting a while longer to see if a port will be coming our way.