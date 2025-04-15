Special Nintendo Switch 2 Video Highlights Hands-On Reactions

When it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, every single piece of information we get about it will be vital as we draw ever closer to the June 5th release date. We’re a few days away from the special Nintendo Direct for its launch title, and some global events are going on right now that could affect the system’s price in key regions, so yeah, there’s a lot going on. Then, there’s the question of how the Switch 2 will be on its own. As in, will gamers react positively to it? To try to answer that, Nintendo posted a special video on Twitter.

As you can see below, this video is a set of reactions from the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Tour that is happening right now in key cities all over the world. The tour will continue until the Switch 2’s launch, and it’ll give those who were able to get in to try out the new console and see what some of its games are like.

The video below expresses how everyone who played Nintendo’s next platform was not only impressed by it but really thought it was something special. There was talk about its heft, how well it plays, that they could notice the upgrades to the console, and so on. Granted, we didn’t get the most in-depth “reviews” from the people, and only a few people were shown in the video itself, but it is a positive reaction overall, and that’s something to hang on to.

We asked, they answered. Hear what fans have to say about the feel of #NintendoSwitch2! pic.twitter.com/HwHdZbnZ4r — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2025

Why does this all matter? First and foremost, while things are going well for Nintendo right now, there are those who wonder if this next console will be as big a success as the OG Switch, especially since the Switch sold over 150 million units after its 8+ year run. That feeling grew when the reveal Direct and the subsequent information that was shadow-dropped made people feel a little “less certain” about what the Switch 2 would be like. One of the biggest fears is about the console’s price in places like the US, not to mention the “variable pricing system” that Nintendo is doing for key games. There are some legitimate concerns out there, and it’s totally fair for people to call them out in the right context.

However, it’s fair to think that Nintendo is not just confident in its system, but that by doing this “Experience Tour” and posting the reactions to it that people will calm down and be eager to get their hands on it when June rolls around.