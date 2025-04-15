Dune: Awakening Is Now Being Pushed Back To June

Dune has had a new resurgence of fandom thanks to the latest set of movies. So, naturally, there was plenty of interest in Funcom’s upcoming Dune: Awakening video game. Set to be a multiplayer survival game, this title is still pressing forward towards a release this year. However, the initial launch date planned for May 20, 2025, is no longer on the table. Instead, the developers need more time to ensure the game is ready for players when it drops a few weeks later.

Taking to Steam, Funcom developers published an update post to alert fans of what is currently happening with the production. Dune: Awakening has already had plenty of feedback from beta testers working directly with developers. Players attached to the beta are helping craft the hit gameplay experience by providing crucial feedback. However, the latest round of feedback seems to suggest that developers need a little more time to cook this one up.

Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is also continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we’ve been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game. We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game. Thanks to this process, we’ve concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers. As such, we will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to June 10th, with head start launching on June 5th. This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one. – Funcom

As a result, Funcom unveiled that they are pushing the game back by three weeks. Instead of May 20, 2025, players can expect the game to launch on June 10, 2025. Meanwhile, those with a head start will have access to the game on June 5, 2025. Again, this time will allow the developers to release a more solid gameplay experience.

Of course, with this pushback comes a new large-scale beta weekend announcement. Next month, more players will have an opportunity to try this game out. However, details were not given quite yet on how players can gain access. Instead, we’ll learn more about that later.

Furthermore, it’s reported that media outlets and content creators have been given access to the game. More specifically, it was unveiled that this is only an early section of the game, and coverage for this section will be released on April 25, 2025. So, we’ll have to watch for that coverage to reach the public next week.

Again, Dune: Awakening is now set to release on June 10, 2025. The game will be available on PC, but we may see a release for console platforms later.