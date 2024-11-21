Assassin’s Creed Shadows Looks To Overhaul Stealth Mechanics

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting to get their hands on the next major installment to the franchise. Ubisoft has had a rough go lately, and this is also an installment they are likely hoping will do well in the marketplace. It’s even a game delayed from this year, and it is now pushed to see a release within 2025. Given that extra bit of time, Ubisoft is now looking to open up about what to expect from Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Ubisoft posted on its official blog highlighting the adjustments made to stealth mechanics. Overall, the focus was more on the female shinobi, Naoe, who referred to what to expect in terms of stealth. There is a greater focus on hiding and using shadows, as this will completely keep you hidden from the enemy. That will be useful as you’ll find no eagle companion here to help get a better sense of who is lurking in the general vicinity.

That said, you will still be able to mark down enemies you come across. You’re just not getting that extra comfort of being further away from the danger and using an eagle to scout things out. Furthermore, players can go prone for the first time in the series. It’s noted that you’re further reducing your visibility to enemies by doing so. But if those enemies seem to need a helping hand to move away from your area, there are helpful tools like smoke bombs, shinobi bells to lure a guard away, and different throwing knives if they insist on sticking around.

But don’t get too excited to jump into an assassination kill. While double assassinations are returning, Ubisoft developers have confirmed that players must upgrade their hidden blades. If you try to take out a stronger enemy, you might find your attempt will be made in vain, leaving you exposed and forced to flee or fight a far tougher battle.

You can read even more details about some of the changes being made to the stealth component of the game right here. However, this is just the start of a series of posts that Ubisoft will release for the game.

Currently, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to launch on February 14, 2025. You’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when it is released. In the meantime, you can view a trailer for the upcoming title in the video embedded below.