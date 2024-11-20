Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 Mods Are Being Prohibited For Online Sessions

Mods are a fantastic way to keep games feeling fresh. Over the years, several incredible mod releases have significantly changed the gameplay experience. Some mods turn into a full-fledged DLC-style gameplay experience, such as Fallout London, for the latest Fallout 4 installment. However, if you use mods in Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, prepare to lose them in online gameplay sessions.

The game director for Saber Interactive unveiled today that mods are too problematic for online sessions. As a result, they will soon be prohibited from being used for online gameplay. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Mods will still find their way to the game, and it seems that the developers want to ensure that creating these mods will be easier than ever for this title.

Right now, it seems that mods are just causing problems for their server stability. Those who have mods are impacting the game, and it’s noted that some players are finding their save files corrupted after playing alongside others who have mods installed. So, it’s being struck off for online sessions starting in December.

However, this is just for public games. Those who opt for private Operations lobbies will still have mod support. Furthermore, the developers are striving to ensure that they provide the necessary server infrastructure so you can enjoy the game online with friends while using these various mods.

Lastly, the game director’s official post noted that tools are being added to the game. These tools will allow modders to develop content with greater ease. Developers also noted that they will try to avoid breaking mods with future updates. So, if there is an issue with an update affecting mod support, then they will work to rectify it. We’re now eager to see just what mods will soon be released with the official set of tools coming out for the game soon.