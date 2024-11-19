14 Games Are Leaving PlayStation Plus Next Month

Fourteen games are leaving PlayStation Plus on December 17th, 2024. This is likely to make way for the new games coming to the service this December. There isn’t time to play them all but there are few games that you definitely shouldn’t pass up.

As reported over on GG, 14 games are leaving this December. But you still have time to play them. So take a look at the list below before you abandon all hope.

Games leaving this December

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Moonscars

Mega Man 11

Grime Definitive Edition

Tinykin

Prodeus

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Evil Genius 2 World Domination

Judgement

Judgement Remastered

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition

GigaBash

This isn’t the longest list we’ve seen but there may be additions in the coming days. So don’t take this as a sign that your favorite PlayStation Plus game is guaranteed safety.

If you’re wondering where to start, we won’t blame you. There are some very strong picks on this list. The top picks for this author would be the Mega Man Legacy collections followed by Mega Man 11 and then perhaps Dead Island. The Mega Man series is a collection of solid run and gun platformers that are famous for being challenging, however they are just as equally rewarding!

