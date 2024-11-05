The PlayStation Plus Essential November games are waiting

November has rolled around and with it, the new PlayStation Plus Essential games are now available for members to claim. PlayStation Plus Essential allows members to claim three new games every month. So long as you remember to claim them before the new ones arrive.

November’s offerings

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2- Turbocharged

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Death Note Killer Within

Two of the above are available for the PlayStation 4, but Ghostwire: Tokyo is only available for PS5. These games replaced WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. However, if you remembered to claim those they’re still available to play. So long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription. If you let it lapse, then upon rejoining you will regain access to these games. The same goes for any games you save in the future.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged boasts over 130 vehicles for players to race, everything from ATVs to Monster Trucks and even Hot Wheels Originals. There are five new locations but if that’s not enough for you, then you can create the track you desire with the Track Editor. If you’re just into racing you can try the best creations from the community.

Ghostwire: Tokyo on the heels of Halloween, this game is perfect to keep the spook alive. An eerie darkness has taken over Tokyo. You’ll have to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of the city’s inhabitants.

Death Note Killer Within is an online deduction game for you and your friends. Up to 10 of them. You’ll be split into two teams, each with their own objective. To win you need to uncover each individual and eliminate L or seize the Death Note.

If these games tickle your fancy don’t forget to claim them. Find out more about each offering here. If you’re curious about the time that random players scored PS Plus Premium, check this out.